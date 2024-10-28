Sino-French children's chorus festival kicks off in Haikou, China's Hainan
A children's chorus from Paris performs during a Sino-French children's chorus festival held at Hainan Song and Dance Theater in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2024. A children's chorus festival kicked off here Friday to highlight Sino-French friendship and promote Sino-French cultural exchanges. During the event, two children's choruses from Wuzhishan of China's Hainan and Paris of France are scheduled to stage three performances at Hainan Song and Dance Theater, Hainan University and Maona Village in Wuzhishan City respectively. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
A children's chorus from Wuzhishan City performs during a Sino-French children's chorus festival held at Hainan Song and Dance Theater in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2024. A children's chorus festival kicked off here Friday to highlight Sino-French friendship and promote Sino-French cultural exchanges. During the event, two children's choruses from Wuzhishan of China's Hainan and Paris of France are scheduled to stage three performances at Hainan Song and Dance Theater, Hainan University and Maona Village in Wuzhishan City respectively. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
A children's chorus from Wuzhishan City performs during a Sino-French children's chorus festival held at Hainan Song and Dance Theater in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2024. A children's chorus festival kicked off here Friday to highlight Sino-French friendship and promote Sino-French cultural exchanges. During the event, two children's choruses from Wuzhishan of China's Hainan and Paris of France are scheduled to stage three performances at Hainan Song and Dance Theater, Hainan University and Maona Village in Wuzhishan City respectively. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
A children's chorus from Paris performs during a Sino-French children's chorus festival held at Hainan Song and Dance Theater in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2024. A children's chorus festival kicked off here Friday to highlight Sino-French friendship and promote Sino-French cultural exchanges. During the event, two children's choruses from Wuzhishan of China's Hainan and Paris of France are scheduled to stage three performances at Hainan Song and Dance Theater, Hainan University and Maona Village in Wuzhishan City respectively. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Global luxury retailer to collaborate with Hainan Free Trade Port for more opening-up opportunities
- Hainan sees booming maintenance services for inbound airplanes
- Hainan attracts migratory birds thanks to improved ecological environment
- 2nd Hainan Int'l Tropical Food Supply Chain Expo kicks off in Haikou
- Fishermen in Sansha embrace happier life under sustainable and eco-friendly fishery policy
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.