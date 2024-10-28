Sino-French children's chorus festival kicks off in Haikou, China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:23, October 28, 2024

A children's chorus from Paris performs during a Sino-French children's chorus festival held at Hainan Song and Dance Theater in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2024. A children's chorus festival kicked off here Friday to highlight Sino-French friendship and promote Sino-French cultural exchanges. During the event, two children's choruses from Wuzhishan of China's Hainan and Paris of France are scheduled to stage three performances at Hainan Song and Dance Theater, Hainan University and Maona Village in Wuzhishan City respectively. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A children's chorus from Paris performs during a Sino-French children's chorus festival held at Hainan Song and Dance Theater in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 25, 2024. A children's chorus festival kicked off here Friday to highlight Sino-French friendship and promote Sino-French cultural exchanges. During the event, two children's choruses from Wuzhishan of China's Hainan and Paris of France are scheduled to stage three performances at Hainan Song and Dance Theater, Hainan University and Maona Village in Wuzhishan City respectively. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

