Hainan sees booming maintenance services for inbound airplanes
Workers of HNA Technic remove the original paint on an inbound airplane at the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 21, 2024. Inbound airplanes in Hainan are eligible for preferential treatments of the free trade port including exemption of cash deposite as well as duty-free fuel and maintenance supplies. The comprehensive bonded zone of Haikou Airport reaped more than 20 billion yuan (about 2.81 billion U.S. dollars) worth of bonded maintenance services for these airplanes in the first three quarters of 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Workers of HNA Technic maintain an inbound airplane at the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Workers of HNA Technic conduct pre-painting cleaning for an inbound airplane at the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
A worker of HNA Technic maintains an inbound airplane at the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
A worker of HNA Technic changes an engine part for an inbound airplane at the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Workers of HNA Technic maintain an inbound airplane at the one-stop aircraft maintenance base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
