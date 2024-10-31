Endangered deer thrive in China's Hainan thanks to conservation efforts

HAIKOU, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Senior veterinarian Lin Xianmei still remembers the day six years ago when Tiantian, a newborn Hainan Eld's deer, was found lying helpless among bushes.

"It had been separated from its mom and looked starving and weak," Lin recalled. Fearing the newborn might fall prey to a boa constrictor, a natural predator known to hunt this species, rangers decided to take Tiantian to the protection station at Datian national nature reserve in south China's Hainan Province.

The Hainan Eld's deer, which is native to Hainan, is a national first-class protected animal and is categorized as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A thriving species back in the 1950s, the Hainan Eld's deer experienced a dramatic population decline to just 26 individuals, due to the impact of human activities.

In response to this crisis, the Datian national nature reserve and the Bangxi provincial nature reserve were established in Hainan in the 1970s, with both dedicated to the conservation of endangered species.

After a year of careful nurturing, Tiantian was returned to the wild. "It stayed close to people and would often return to visit us," Lin said. "Now, it is the mother of five fawns."

Through ongoing conservation efforts, including building fences and conducting regular patrols, the Datian reserve has seen its deer population gradually increase.

Notably, the deer have grown to trust the reserve staff. "When they sense danger, they run to us. They are smart and know we are here to protect them," said Tang Biaoyi, a staff member.

In recent years, the reserve has also partnered with universities and research institutions to advance studies in dynamic monitoring, quantitative analysis and genetic diversity.

"This increased scientific research has provided rangers with professional knowledge useful for wildlife protection," noted Lin, who has worked at the reserve for over three decades, adding that in addition to safeguarding Hainan Eld's deer, the reserve also strives to protect other wildlife species -- such as boars and civets.

Currently, the Datian reserve is home to 519 species of vascular plants and 94 vertebrate species, including the national first-class protected Asian water monitor and civet.

Thanks to joint efforts from local governments, organizations, experts and neighboring villagers, the Hainan Eld's deer population has rebounded to approximately 1,000.

Through artificial migration, the species' habitat has expanded beyond the Datian and Bangxi reserves to new areas of this island province, including the city of Wenchang and the Mihouling Forest scenic spot.

