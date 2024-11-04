Exploring Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:11, November 04, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2024 shows tree roots extending on the ground at the Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

BAOTING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Located at 18 degrees north latitude, the Yanoda scenic area features over 1,400 species of trees and more than 80 varieties of tropical flowers. Many tropical spectacles make Yanoda a rain forest museum and attract numerous tourists to explore.

A tourist visits the Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2024 shows a visitor walking past a tree at the Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2024 shows tree roots wrapping around a stone at the Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2024 shows a giant leaf at the Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2024 shows vines climbing on a tree at the Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2024 shows plants growing on a tree at the Yanoda Rain Forest Cultural Tourism Zone in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

