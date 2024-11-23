China's 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities opens in Sanya, Hainan

Xinhua) 09:16, November 23, 2024

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

SANYA, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China opened on Friday night in Sanya, the coastal city of Hainan Province.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, officially declared the Games open.

Nearly 7,000 athletes representing 35 delegations across China will compete in 18 sports and three demonstration sports during the nine-day event, which will conclude on November 30.

All equestrian competitions have already been held in July in Zhaosu, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2024 shows the view in the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Representives of athletes and judges take an oath during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2024 shows the view in the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

The Chinese national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2024 shows the view in the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Artists perform while flag bearers carrying the flags of 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Flag bearers carry the Chinese national flag into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Artists perform while flag bearers carrying the flags of 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

