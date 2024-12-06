China’s southern Hainan Province plans to unveil a super satellite manufacturing hub in 2025

Global Times) 08:43, December 06, 2024

A super satellite manufacturing factory is expected to commence operation at the Wenchang International Aerospace City in South China's Hainan Province in June 2025, the aerospace city said in a statement on Thursday, noting that the factory will have the capacity to enable satellites to be launched immediately upon delivery.

The super satellite factory covers an area of 60,000 square meters, making it the largest satellite factory in Asia, and it is estimated to complete roofing at the end of 2024.

Construction of the factory and its supporting projects is now underway. According to the aerospace city, the site has already attracted nearly 1,000 aerospace companies and is set to become the nation's major satellite-related manufacturing hub.

Notably, the factory is located in the vicinity of the Wenchang space launch site, which minimizes transportation costs and other risks, according to the aerospace city.

Hainan industry has been accelerating the development of local aerospace launch industry. The Long March-12 carrier rocket blasted off at 10:25 pm (Beijing Time) on Saturday from the site's No. 2 launch pad, and sent two experimental satellites into their planned orbits, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The launch site will also accelerate the cultivation of the commercial space industry and talent in Hainan, with industrial chains covering spacecraft research and development, launch services, and satellite applications, according to the report.

