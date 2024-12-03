In pics: China's first commercial spacecraft launch site in Hainan

Xinhua) 10:09, December 03, 2024

Workers perform construction tasks for the No. 1 launch pad of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

The commercial spacecraft launch site, located in Wenchang International Aerospace City, was built and is being operated by the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Co., Ltd. (HICAL). As China's first commercial spacecraft launch site, it commenced construction in July 2022.

On Nov. 30, a Long March-12 carrier rocket was successfully launched into space from here. The mission was the maiden flight of the Long March-12 carrier rocket, and the first launch mission undertaken by the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows the No. 1 launch pad of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site under construction in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Workers perform construction tasks for the No. 1 launch pad of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows the No. 2 launch pad of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site under construction in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2023 shows the No. 1 (front) and No. 2 (back) launch pads of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site under construction in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Workers perform construction tasks for the No. 1 launch pad of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2023 shows the No. 2 (front) and No. 1 (back) launch pads of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site under construction in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows the No. 1 (front) and No. 2 (back) launch pads of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site under construction in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 6, 2024 shows the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site's No. 2 launch pad (front) still under construction and the site's No. 1 launch pad (back) already completed in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 6, 2024 shows the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site's No. 1 launch pad (front) already completed and the site's No. 2 launch pad (back) still under construction in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A rocket model is pictured at the gate of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site, as a modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket carrying the Zhongxing-3A satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site, in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows a view of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows the No. 1 (R) and No. 2 (L) launch pads of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site as well as their road connection in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows a rocket launch simulation rehearsal held at the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows a rocket launch simulation rehearsal held at the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows a view of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A Long March-12 carrier rocket carrying two experimental satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A Long March-12 carrier rocket is seen at the No. 2 launch pad of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Nov, 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A Long March-12 carrier rocket is seen at the No. 2 launch pad of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Nov, 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A Long March-12 carrier rocket carrying two experimental satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024 shows the main road of the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

