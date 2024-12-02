China's Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site completes first mission

Xinhua) 10:59, December 02, 2024

WENCHANG, Hainan, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday night successfully launched a new carrier rocket into space from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan.

The Long March-12 carrier rocket sent two experimental satellites into their planned orbits.

The mission was the maiden flight of the Long March-12 carrier rocket, and the first launch mission undertaken by the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)