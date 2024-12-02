Home>>
China's Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site completes first mission
(Xinhua) 10:59, December 02, 2024
WENCHANG, Hainan, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday night successfully launched a new carrier rocket into space from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan.
The Long March-12 carrier rocket sent two experimental satellites into their planned orbits.
The mission was the maiden flight of the Long March-12 carrier rocket, and the first launch mission undertaken by the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- New rocket type makes maiden flight at China’s first commercial space launch site
- China plans to retrieve Martian samples around 2031: laboratory
- New rocket in China’s Long March series to make maiden flight, laying foundation for reusability
- China's inflatable space capsule passes in-orbit test
- Olive seeds from China's space station germinate on Earth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.