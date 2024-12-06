27th China (Hainan) Int'l Winter Trade Fair opens in Haikou

Xinhua) 09:07, December 06, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2024 shows a view of the 27th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors look at an agricultural robot at the 27th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2024. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors look at yellowfin tunas at the 27th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2024. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors take photos of seafood at the 27th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2024. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2024 shows a view of the 27th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A visitor takes photos of pineapples at the 27th China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 5, 2024. The trade fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)