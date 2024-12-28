China's top economic planner sets up department to boost low-altitude economy

Xinhua) 16:06, December 28, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner has established a department to support the development of the burgeoning low-altitude economy, as the country strives to foster new growth drivers.

The new department, under the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), is responsible for formulating and organizing the implementation of strategic as well as mid-term and long-term development plans, providing policy recommendations, and coordinating major issues related to the low-altitude economy, according to the NDRC.

The department has recently held symposiums on advancing the construction of low-altitude infrastructure and low-altitude intelligent network systems, according to the latest updates on the NDRC website.

The move came amid intensified government efforts to tap the low-altitude economy, which refers to the economic activities and industries centered around manned and unmanned aerial vehicles operating in the airspace usually within 1,000 meters above the ground.

This industry is growing rapidly in China, with over 50,000 enterprises engaged in related businesses as of September, according to data from CCID Consulting. It estimates the scale of the country's low-altitude economy at more than 670 billion yuan (about 93 billion U.S. dollars) this year, with projections to exceed 1 trillion yuan by 2026.

This year, for the first time, the term "low-altitude economy" was included in the Chinese government's work report. China will develop general aviation and low-altitude economy, according to a key resolution adopted during the reform-themed third plenum of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee in July.

Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Suzhou and dozens of other cities have announced supportive policies to develop the low-altitude economy.

The infrastructure and flight service systems for the sector will gradually improve steadily over the next few years, driven by advancements in intelligent network technologies and strengthened management practices, according to CCID Consulting.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)