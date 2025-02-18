Drones revolutionize geological hazard, trespassing patrols in southwest China

CHENGDU, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- In a pioneering move to combat natural disasters, southwest China's Sichuan Province has deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) network to monitor geological hazards across Pengzhou, a mountainous district prone to landslides and wildfires.

By late March this year, seven fixed-wing drone hangars and several multi-rotor systems will achieve full coverage of this region, transforming disaster response with 24/7 surveillance.

Developed by China's major commercial unmanned aerial vehicle company JOUAV, which is based in Sichuan's provincial capital Chengdu, the drones used by this self-contained UAV system, equipped with high-resolution cameras and advanced sensors, are capable of cruising at 72 km/h with a 30-km operational radius -- capabilities which apply even in harsh conditions.

Stationed at the "Sky Eye" No. 3 base in Cifeng Township in Pengzhou, which is located at the foot of a 780-meter-high mountain, these drones scan rivers, forests and slopes for anomalies, transmitting real-time HD footage and sensor data to command centers.

The system proved its worth during a landslide on Jan. 27 this year in Cifeng's Luping Community, where a 2,000-cubic-meter collapse damaged infrastructure. A pre-programmed fixed-wing drone detected the incident mid-patrol, enabling emergency teams to pinpoint the site within minutes.

"It's like having eyes in the sky. The drones act as aerial sentinels," said Zheng Wenqiang, head of the Cifeng operations base.

Notably, fixed-wing units can reach 120 km/h if needed, though their 70 km/h cruise speed already outpaces ground teams, said Zheng.

A single fixed-wing drone completes in one hour what a four-person team would achieve in a week, according to user feedback cited by Zheng.

During the Spring Festival this year, this system slashed traditional manual patrols in Cifeng from 50 workers logging 10-hour shifts to just seven technicians overseeing 20 daily flights remotely.

Potential threats, from forest fire risks to trespassing, were identified 80 percent faster than what is possible via traditional methods, Zheng added.

"While everyone is on vacation during the Spring Festival, we can scan a QR code to access real-time video footage of drone operations," he said.

The scope of these drones extends beyond disasters. They also monitor illegal logging, track lost hikers, and even issue verbal warnings via onboard speakers when detecting wildfires or unsafe tourist behavior.

Concerning traffic management, live feeds allow officials to monitor traffic and crowds without having to conduct on-site inspections.

Fixed-wing drones offer considerable speed and range, but their inability to hover is a limitation which prompted engineers to also develop complementary multi-rotor models for more detailed inspections.

"We'll build drone hangars at increased elevations in higher-altitude mountainous areas, thereby facilitating seamless drone launches," Zheng noted in emphasizing adaptability.

The first-phase plan will see seven fixed-wing drone hangars blanketing Pengzhou by the end of March 2025, ensuring a 10-minute response time in case of emergencies. Supplementary multi-rotor drones will enhance precision of collected data in urban zones in Pengzhou, according to Zheng.

Each hangar supports two-hour flights with 40-minute recharging times, thus enabling multiple daily sorties.

Once fully operational, the network will update the data for the whole of Pengzhou on a weekly basis, while serving six functions -- disaster response, law enforcement, traffic control, farmland protection, tourism oversight and urban management.

This Cifeng pilot project, forming part of Sichuan's broader push to harness technology for public safety, sets a precedent for smart disaster governance in mountainous regions nationwide.

"When every second counts, these drones aren't just tools -- they're lifelines," said Zheng.

