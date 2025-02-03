Home>>
Drone light show staged in Chongqing, SW China
(Xinhua) 15:40, February 03, 2025
A drone light show is staged in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A drone light show is staged in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A drone light show is staged in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A drone light show is staged in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A drone light show is staged in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A drone light show is staged in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.