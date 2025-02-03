Languages

Drone light show staged in Chongqing, SW China

(Xinhua) 15:40, February 03, 2025

A drone light show is staged in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

