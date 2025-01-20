Feature: China-U.S. wartime legacy inspires youths to deepen ties

Xinhua) 10:46, January 20, 2025

CHONGQING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A group of young U.S. nationals visiting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has highlighted the importance of maintaining the friendship between the two countries, reflecting on the history of Chinese and U.S. soldiers fighting side by side during times of war.

Two teachers and 12 students from Elon University in the United States explored the popular tourist destination of Chongqing from Tuesday to Friday. Their visit to China is part of an initiative that is expected to bring 50,000 young people from the United States to China for exchange and study programs over a span of five years.

"I think Chongqing is so interesting architecturally. There are so many impressive things that I've seen here," said Rahv Tupac-Yupanqui, 20, an engineering major who marveled at the trains moving through buildings, and at the mountainous city's numerous stairs.

"Last night, I took a walk through Chongqing. I simply admire the city for its architecture, its design, and the energy of people here," said Jayden Barron, another member of the group. "It was a very lovely experience. I look forward to eventually coming back to this city one day."

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, and of the World Anti-Fascist War. Against this backdrop, the group visited the Chongqing Stilwell Museum on Friday. The Museum is named after Joseph Stilwell, a U.S. general who helped the Chinese people in their fight against Japanese aggression during World War II.

Located in Stilwell's former Chongqing residence, the museum houses abundant exhibits that serve as a reminder of the history and friendship between people from China and the United States during the war. It is the only museum in China named after a foreign military figure.

The group learned about this history through the museum's old photographs and other collections, and later participated in a seminar on China-U.S. wartime cooperation and youth friendship.

"What most impresses me is that General Stilwell was able to understand Chinese culture so well, and became such an integral part and friend of China during that time," said Kathan Gandhi, a sophomore, adding that he hopes to serve as a bridge between the two countries to carry forward the spirit of Stilwell.

"World War II was a really scary time for our world. I am grateful for the way that China and the United States were able to collaborate and overcome this great tragedy, and I hope the world can enjoy long-lasting peace," Tupac-Yupanqui said.

"We know from the photos and documentaries that China and America have interacted so well in the past, and at present, it's time for our generation to create a history together," said Charlottle Owens, another student in the group.

Later, the visiting students met up with some of their Chinese peers for a friendly table tennis match.

"There are so many differences in the world to separate people, but in the meanwhile, there are so many similarities as well to bring us together, such as football and ping pong," said Elon student Peyton Fitzpatrick.

Zoe Gehtland, an art major, drew stick figure portraits of her new Chinese friends, who signed their names under their images, creating a shared memory of the experience.

"I will cherish the friends I made on this trip and I wish our friendship lasts," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)