Columbia University students savor bright, eye-opening China travel

14:48, January 15, 2025 By Wang Xiaopeng and Tang Siqi ( Xinhua

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A group of students from Columbia University in the United States recently had an opportunity to visit Chinese electric carmaker Nio's delivery center in Shanghai, where they engaged in a lively discussion.

Brimming with curiosity and awe over China's electric vehicle advancements, the students asked intriguing questions about the future of sustainable mobility. Their inquiries spanned topics such as the range of Nio's batteries, the rationale behind renting or building Nio Houses, the impact of power swap solutions on social sustainability, and the company's vision for a greener future.

"Though I was prepared, I was still surprised by the depth of their thinking on the development of the EV industry," said Jin Bei, a senior product experience expert at Nio, after the Q&A session with the visiting students.

Having participated in over 20 such sessions since last June, Jin noted that the students' engaging questions clearly demonstrated their strong interest in and solid understanding of the development trajectory of China's electric vehicle industry.

As the students entered Nio's showroom, many eagerly hopped into the driver's seats of the display cars. "This showroom is crazy," said Anna Torpey, a postgraduate student, impressed by the innovative technologies of the companies. "I do think that this type of EV technology is going to be really important for our future."

"The cars are modern and sleek. I'm not a big car person, but I was definitely impressed by what I saw," said Jonathan Epstein, another student who had previously worked in the U.S. tech industry.

He even admitted feeling jealous that Chinese companies had succeeded in making electric vehicles more affordable for people.

When asked to summarize her thoughts on the visit, Torpey described it in three words: bright, fun and eye-opening.

Epstein said he is excited about the future of Chinese EVs, noting that the EV industry offers an opportunity for U.S.-China collaboration to promote sustainability, as "we all live on one planet."

The group of 27 students was part of a 10-day trip to China that concluded on Jan. 10, during which they visited iconic landmarks such as the Great Wall, the Palace Museum in Beijing, and the Terracotta Warriors in Xi'an, all UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

They also exchanged ideas with Chinese university students and gained insights into the people's congress system, rural revitalization efforts, and urban community renewal.

For Miriam Triassi, a German student at Columbia University, the experience far exceeded just discovering China; it was about connecting with kindred spirits who shared her curiosity.

"Talking to students and young people today is really nice. It's like being in New York, but now talking to Chinese students and seeing so many things we have in common," Triassi said. "We talk about a variety of topics, and it feels like an authentic way to understand our shared thoughts and differences."

The trip was part of a 2023 initiative by the Chinese government to invite 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study programs over a five-year period, according to the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), one of the organizers of the trip.

"I think that to truly understand people, a culture, you need to engage with it firsthand. I'm happy to participate in this initiative and hope that more Americans come to China to experience as well," said Joshua Kimball, who is studying U.S.-China relations and has previously visited the country.

He noted that this trip allowed him to see a more multifaceted China, and he shared his plans to work and live in the country after graduation.

To date, more than 15,000 young Americans have visited China for exchange programs since the 2023 initiative was launched.

"What they learned about the real China in their trips will help dispel misunderstanding and misconceptions," said Shen Xin, vice president of the CPAFFC.

