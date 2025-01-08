Progress made in China-U.S. drug control cooperation over past year

Xinhua) 11:13, January 08, 2025

Chinese State Councilor and Director of the China National Narcotic Control Committee Wang Xiaohong speaks with Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, via video link on Jan. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Director of the China National Narcotic Control Committee Wang Xiaohong spoke with Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, via video link on Tuesday.

Wang said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-U.S. cooperation on drug control has made positive progress over the past year.

Wang added that the two sides should adhere to the correct strategic perception, treat each other as equals, engage in dialogue and cooperation, and promote steady and long-term cooperation in drug control and law enforcement, to better respond to the expectations of the people and demonstrate the responsibility as major countries.

Wang also expressed hope that the U.S. side will show more sincerity for cooperation, and respect and address China's concerns.

The two sides agreed to continue to maintain cooperation and exchanges in the field of drug control.

