He Lifeng, Yellen hold virtual talks, agreeing to manage differences during transition period

Xinhua) 13:27, January 07, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Tuesday held talks via video links with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, with both sides agreeing to maintain communication, manage differences and continue to stabilize China-U.S. economic relations during the transition period.

