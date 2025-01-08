A journey of discovery: Columbia University students explore China

(People's Daily App) 16:33, January 08, 2025

On January 1, 2025, 27 master's students from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs embarked on a 10-day tour in China. Representing 17 different countries, the delegation visited Peking University and Tsinghua University, the Great Wall, and the Forbidden City, and planned stops in Shanghai and Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. What insights have they shared, and what are their impressions so far? Let's hear from them!

(Produced by Wang Ruofan, Di Jingyuan, Zheng Boyu, Ni Tao, and Pan Yuqi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)