Snow scenery of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, NW China's Qinghai
(Xinhua) 08:39, March 10, 2025
An aerial drone photo taken on March 8, 2025 shows the snow scenery in Gande County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
Tibetan wild donkeys are seen on snow-covered grassland in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 8, 2025 shows the snow scenery in Gande County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Yaks are seen on snow-covered grassland in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
