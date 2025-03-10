We Are China

Snow scenery of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 08:39, March 10, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 8, 2025 shows the snow scenery in Gande County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Tibetan wild donkeys are seen on snow-covered grassland in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 8, 2025 shows the snow scenery in Gande County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Yaks are seen on snow-covered grassland in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

