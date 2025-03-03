Rare waterfowls flock to Keluke Lake, NW China's Qinghai, as spring arrives

People's Daily Online) 13:24, March 03, 2025

(Video/Media Convergence Center of Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture)

As spring arrives, migratory birds return to the northern parts of China, bringing new life to the awakening landscape. Keluke Lake in Delingha city, northwest China's Qinghai Province, has become a bustling haven for migratory birds.

On Feb. 21, 2025, flocks of egrets and whooper swans gracefully stretched their wings over the shimmering waters of Keluke Lake. Meanwhile, red-crested pochards, Eurasian coots, white-tailed eagles, and mallards playfully glided across the lake, weaving between swaying reeds as they rested and foraged.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)