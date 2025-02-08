Yingge dance makes debut performance in Qinghai
Dancers perform the Chaoshan Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
The dance, a national intangible cultural heritage in China, dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and is considered a dance for heroic warriors due to its close association with the classic novel about Chinese heroism called Water Margin.
Dancers perform the Chaoshan Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song," in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
