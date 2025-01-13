Chinese dance performance inspired by Song Dynasty painting enchants New York

Chinese dancers perform The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting, a poetic dance drama, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York, the United States, on Jan. 10, 2025. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The China Oriental Performing Arts Group captivated its audience in New York on Friday with poetic dance drama featuring ancient Chinese aesthetics and innovative modern artistry.

Thunderous applause erupted as the curtains fell on The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting, the poetic dance drama, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Inspired by the Northern Song Dynasty masterpiece "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains," a historic painting celebrated for its depiction of China's breathtaking landscapes, the production brought history to life on stage.

The performance, which runs for four shows from Friday to Sunday, marks the beginning of a month-long celebration of the Spring Festival in New York City.

From Dec. 31, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025, the poetic dance drama graced the Civic Theatre in San Diego, California.

The performance unfolds across seven chapters, each offering a vivid glimpse into the creation of "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains." These segments include "Unfolding the Scroll," "Making the Brush," and "Into the Painting," and together they tell the story of a modern-day cultural relic researcher.

Since its premiere at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing in August 2021, The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting has toured more than 70 cities across China and countries such as Singapore and Trkiye, delivering over 640 sold-out performances.

In October 2024, it was further adapted into a film and a symphonic concert, extending its influence and showcasing the timeless appeal of Chinese aesthetics.

