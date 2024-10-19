Home>>
Foreign youth experience Ansai waist drum dance
(People's Daily Online) 16:12, October 19, 2024
Young friends from Angola, Cuba, Vietnam, and other countries came to Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and experienced traditional Chinese culture through Ansai waist drum dance.
