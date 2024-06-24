Dancers from National Ballet of China perform at Kennedy Center in U.S.
Dancers from National Ballet of China perform during "10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography" program at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
