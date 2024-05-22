Captivating dance performance brings paper-made cranes to life

(People's Daily App) 16:22, May 22, 2024

A man in Wuyuan county, East China's Jiangxi Province, has captivated visitors at a scenic spot with his remarkable performance. Using a stick, he skillfully manipulates two paper cranes, making them appear as if they are dancing and coming to life.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)