Captivating dance performance brings paper-made cranes to life
(People's Daily App) 16:22, May 22, 2024
A man in Wuyuan county, East China's Jiangxi Province, has captivated visitors at a scenic spot with his remarkable performance. Using a stick, he skillfully manipulates two paper cranes, making them appear as if they are dancing and coming to life.
