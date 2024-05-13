French ballet captivates Chinese audiences

Xinhua) 16:50, May 13, 2024

SHANGHAI, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The renowned French ballet company, the Ballet of the Opera National de Bordeaux, has enraptured Chinese audiences with its romantic allure, mesmerizing stage design, and nearly flawless performances during its tour across China.

The ballet company staged two timeless classics -- "La Sylphide" and "Don Quixote" (Act III) -- at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center from May 10 to 12.

"Lightweight, dreamy, elegant... Their performance is so beautiful, even more exciting than I imagined," said Xin Xiaoyuan, a Shanghai high school student who watched the performance with her parents.

Emmanuel Hondre, general director of the Opera National de Bordeaux, said that the plays performed in China have been carefully selected to evoke a sense of joy and celebration as this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France.

"The ballet 'La Sylphide' is full of magic, just like a dream. And 'Don Quixote' is a festive dance feast. The two plays together showcase the romance of French dance and the openness of French culture," Hondre said. "I can see that the Chinese audience is very open and enthusiastic, and our dancers felt that they had gained a lot of positive energy in China."

The ballet company wrapped up its performance in Shanghai on Sunday and headed to Beijing, their next destination.

With a history dating back to the 18th century, the Ballet of the Opera National de Bordeaux is renowned for its romantic and aesthetically pleasing French ballet performances.

