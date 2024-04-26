Stunning view of ethnic costumes at water-splashing festival in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:43, April 26, 2024

Many places in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province recently celebrated the water-splashing festival, during which the colorful traditional costumes of different ethnic groups presented a stunning view to behold.

The festive attire of the ethnic groups, including Dai, De'ang, Jingpo, and Lisu, were vibrant and dazzling under the sunshine, creating a strong ethnic ambiance and joyful atmosphere for the water-splashing festival.

(Wang Lin, as an intern, contributed to this story.)

