Dean of university leads students in super infectious Mongolian dance

(People's Daily App) 15:24, May 20, 2024

Jiang Tiehong, the dean of Minzu University of China's School of Dance, leads his students in a Mongolian dance. He told them that the dance should be performed with poise and subtlety in the midst of roughness. Click on this video to see how one can dance with the momentum of a million horses.

(Video Source: CCTV)

