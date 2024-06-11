Chinese teens' Yingge dance performances mesmerize social media

June 11, 2024

Sixteen-year-old middle school student Zheng Zixin is the lead dancer of the Ximen Women's Yingge Team in Shantou, Guangdong Province. Zheng and the team's graceful but powerful performances of Yingge dance, a traditional folk dance that originated from the Chaoshan area of Guangdong, have recently become a hit on Chinese social media. Founded in 1952, the team was the first all-female Yingge dance troupe in the area. With members averaging 18 years old, the team usually performs dances inspired by ancient legendary heroines like Mulan and Mu Guiying. They hope to pass down and promote the cultural heritage of Yingge dance.

