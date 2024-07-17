Song and dance drama "Epic of Manas" performed during international cultural tourism festival in NW China's Xinjiang

Photo shows performers during the song and dance drama, the "Epic of Manas," which is performed during the 10th Manas International Cultural Tourism Festival in Artux city, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

The 10th Manas International Cultural Tourism Festival was held in Artux city, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, from July 13 to 15. During the festival, the song and dance drama, the "Epic of Manas," was performed.

Adapted from the original, the drama is segmented into an overture titled "Hero's Praise," followed by acts including "Birth," "Alliance," "Wedding," "Expedition," and "Return." The drama unfolds the moving tales from the epic through a stunning blend of song, dance, digital projections, and other integrated art and technical means. With its unique artistic style, the “Epic of Manas” imparts a majestic and awe-inspiring aura on the audience.

Centered on the growth story of Manas, a heroic figure from the Kirgiz ethnic group, the drama intertwines the spirit of Manas with the indomitable spirit of the Chinese nation, bravely forging ahead in pursuit of national rejuvenation and the well-being of the people.

The "Epic of Manas" is hailed as the "encyclopedia" of the Kirgiz people. In recent years, Xinjiang has been actively promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of traditional Chinese culture. Adaptations of the "Epic of Manas" in the form of dance dramas, operas, and dance performances have been showcased to the world, acquainting an ever-growing audience with the heroic epic.

