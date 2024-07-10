Home>>
Granny dances to the beat
(People's Daily App) 16:36, July 10, 2024
At a flash mob event held on June 26 by the Sichuan Grand Theater in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, an 82-year-old woman danced to the beat of a drum, prompting passersby to stop and watch her moves.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.