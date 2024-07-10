Granny dances to the beat

(People's Daily App) 16:36, July 10, 2024

At a flash mob event held on June 26 by the Sichuan Grand Theater in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, an 82-year-old woman danced to the beat of a drum, prompting passersby to stop and watch her moves.

