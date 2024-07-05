Chinese classical dance show "Beauty Beyond Words" staged in Bucharest

Xinhua) 13:30, July 05, 2024

A member of Beijing Dance Academy performs during the Chinese classical dance show "Beauty Beyond Words" on the main stage of Bucharest's National Theater in Bucharest, Romania, July 4, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Members of Beijing Dance Academy perform during the Chinese classical dance show "Beauty Beyond Words" on the main stage of Bucharest's National Theater in Bucharest, Romania, July 4, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A member of Beijing Dance Academy performs during the Chinese classical dance show "Beauty Beyond Words" on the main stage of Bucharest's National Theater in Bucharest, Romania, July 4, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Members of Beijing Dance Academy perform during the Chinese classical dance show "Beauty Beyond Words" on the main stage of Bucharest's National Theater in Bucharest, Romania, July 4, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Members of Beijing Dance Academy perform during the Chinese classical dance show "Beauty Beyond Words" on the main stage of Bucharest's National Theater in Bucharest, Romania, July 4, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Members of Beijing Dance Academy perform during the Chinese classical dance show "Beauty Beyond Words" on the main stage of Bucharest's National Theater in Bucharest, Romania, July 4, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Members of Beijing Dance Academy perform during the Chinese classical dance show "Beauty Beyond Words" on the main stage of Bucharest's National Theater in Bucharest, Romania, July 4, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Members of Beijing Dance Academy perform during the Chinese classical dance show "Beauty Beyond Words" on the main stage of Bucharest's National Theater in Bucharest, Romania, July 4, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

