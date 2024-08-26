Street dance competition held in China's Hebei

Xinhua) 15:58, August 26, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- A two-month-long national street dance competition wrapped up over the weekend in China's Hebei Province.

Street dancers from across the country performed during the competition's closing event, held in Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei Province, over the weekend. The presentations incorporated distinctive Chinese elements including martial arts and traditional Chinese musical instruments.

Launched on June 23, the competition attracted nearly 2,000 participants from 29 provincial-level regions in China.

The competition has enriched the cultural offerings of the city while promoting cultural and tourism industries, according to the China Hip-hop Union Committee.

As an art form that originated in Western countries, street dance has now become increasingly popular in China and serves as a medium of communication between youth in China and abroad.

