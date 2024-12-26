Home>>
When lion dance meets iron flowers
(People's Daily App) 16:19, December 26, 2024
Recently, high-pole lion dancers performed alongside molten iron flowers in Guangdong, blending two traditional Chinese art forms. Both the lion dance, with its vibrant lion masks, and molten iron flowers, symbolize key aspects of Chinese culture.
