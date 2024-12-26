Languages

Archive

Home>>

When lion dance meets iron flowers

(People's Daily App) 16:19, December 26, 2024

Recently, high-pole lion dancers performed alongside molten iron flowers in Guangdong, blending two traditional Chinese art forms. Both the lion dance, with its vibrant lion masks, and molten iron flowers, symbolize key aspects of Chinese culture.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories