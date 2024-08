We Are China

Summer camp featuring traditional intangible cultural heritages held in Qingdao, E China

Xinhua) 11:16, August 14, 2024

A teacher helps Russian students make paper-cut works at Qingdao Hengxing University in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 12, 2024.

A summer camp themed on Chinese learning was recently held in Qingdao, with activities for 12 Russian students featuring traditional intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

A Russian student shows her paper-cut work while posing for selfies with a Chinese teacher at Qingdao Hengxing University in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 12, 2024.

Chinese and Russian students make paper-cut works at Qingdao Hengxing University in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 12, 2024.

Russian students paint fans at Qingdao Hengxing University in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 12, 2024.

