Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:48, March 12, 2025

Recently, people of the Lisu ethnic group staged performances to celebrate the Kuoshi Festival, or the Lisu New Year, in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Among the many captivating performances, the thrilling and mysterious show called "ascending a mountain of blades and crossing a sea of flames" became the focus of attention.

People of the Lisu ethnic group participate in a performance held to celebrate the Kuoshi Festival, or the Lisu New Year, in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Gui Jinzai from the media convergence center of Longchuan county)

The show "mountain of blades" was both striking and formidable. 36 or 72 razor-sharp long knives were fastened horizontally between two sturdy wooden poles, each over 20 meters tall, creating a daunting climb.

Performers climb a blade setup in a performance held to celebrate the Kuoshi Festival, or the Lisu New Year, in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Gui Jinzai from the media convergence center of Longchuan county)

A man climbs a blade setup in a performance held to celebrate the Kuoshi Festival, or the Lisu New Year, in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Gui Jinzai from the media convergence center of Longchuan county)

The 11-member team was led by 48-year-old Yu Caigang. Yu began learning the traditional skills of the Lisu people at 20. After years of intense practice, he earned his place on the team at 25. He has maintained a strict daily routine, honing his skills without fail.

(Video by Yin Yipei, Yan Qiu, the media convergence center of Yingjiang county)

According to Yu, the show requires performers to place their feet diagonally across the blades to increase contact area, while strong arms provide crucial balance. The key is to move with cat-like agility and control.

(Video by Yan Qiu, Yang Linzhu, the media convergence center of Yingjiang county)

As night fell, a group of barefoot Lisu performers stepped forward to cross the "sea of flames." With steely determination, they let out a thunderous shout, and plunged into the flames.

A man crosses a "sea of flames" in a performance held to celebrate the Kuoshi Festival, or the Lisu New Year, in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Yan Qiu from the media convergence center of Yingjiang county)

Eighteen-year-old Zao Zhongsheng, the team's youngest member, is a rising star. Reflecting on his training, Zhao admits that cuts from knife blades are routine, and a mistimed breath can let flames scorch his lungs.

A man crosses a "sea of flames" in a performance held to celebrate the Kuoshi Festival, or the Lisu New Year, in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Gui Jinzai from the media convergence center of Longchuan county)

Asked about his secret, Yu revealed his calloused soles and said, "I've trained by walking on sand and climbing poles for over 20 years. These calluses are tougher than leather." For Yu, the hardened soles act as natural armor, dispersing pressure from the blades and lessening the heat from burning embers.

Performers take the stage to celebrate the Kuoshi Festival, or the Lisu New Year, in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Yan Qiu from the media convergence center of Yingjiang county)

Before each performance, Yu offers a cup of farewell wine to his fellow performers, expressing his encouragement and blessings. During the act, teammates beat drums fiercely to energize the performer and keep their focus sharp.

Yu said he will continue performing as long as his body allows. He hopes more young people will step up to carry on this unique and invaluable tradition.

