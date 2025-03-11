We Are China

Tourists have fun at scenic area of Jiulong Waterfalls in SW China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 10:28, March 11, 2025

A drone photo shows tourists having fun at the scenic area of Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

Tourists have fun at the scenic area of Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Tourists have fun at the scenic area of Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos at the scenic area of Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows the scenery at Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)