Tourists have fun at scenic area of Jiulong Waterfalls in SW China's Yunnan
A drone photo shows tourists having fun at the scenic area of Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)
Tourists have fun at the scenic area of Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
Tourists have fun at the scenic area of Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
Tourists pose for photos at the scenic area of Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows the scenery at Jiulong Waterfalls in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
