Activity held in Yunnan ahead of National Tree Planting Day to promote afforestation

Xinhua) 08:43, March 12, 2025

Pupils water bougainvillea in Panlong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

From top leaders to ordinary citizens, planting trees has been a prevalent practice for the Chinese. People are also encouraged to adopt or nurture trees, donate money, and conduct volunteer work related to afforestation. The country established National Tree Planting Day on March 12, 1979.

As the 2025 National Tree Planting Day is just around the corner, a tree planting activity is held here Tuesday to encourage more local residents to participate in afforestation work and live a low-carbon life.

This photo taken on March 11, 2025 shows a newly-planted sapling in Panlong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.(Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Local residents plant saplings in Panlong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Local residents pose for photos with a sapling they planted in Panlong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A boy waters saplings in Panlong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Local residents water saplings in Panlong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Local residents water saplings in Panlong District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 11, 2025.(Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)