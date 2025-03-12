Using AI to explore hidden gems of S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:34, March 12, 2025

Blessed with stunning landscapes and rich natural resources, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is home to a variety of distinctive local treasures. From the cheap fruit to the naturally sweet buffalo milk and the diverse, versatile rice noodle dishes, Guangxi offers an array of unique delicacies and products. Below are AI-generated images showcasing the unique charm of these local gems.

Guangxi is home to 70 percent of China's fruit tree varieties, with locals having transformed the region's fertile land into a bountiful "fruit basket" with their hard work and ingenuity.

In recent years, Liuzhou's river snail rice noodles have surged from a local favorite to an internet sensation, gaining popularity both in China and abroad.

Hengzhou, known as the "city of jasmine flowers," produces six out of every 10 jasmine flowers globally and has long been celebrated for its premium-quality jasmine blooms.

Beihai's sea duck eggs, laid by free-range ducks that feed on natural seafood along the coastal mudflats, are prized for their rich flavor and nutritional value.

Guangxi is a major player in the new energy vehicle industry, producing about one in every 10 such vehicles in China. The region also serves as a key manufacturing base for car exports to ASEAN countries.

Guangxi's buffalo milk industry has seen rapid development. More than 10 local brands have grown steadily, with Guangxi now accounting for nearly 60 percent of China's commercial buffalo milk supply.

On March 28, 2025, a shopping festival will be launched in Nanning, the regional capital, promoting the region's signature products nationwide and abroad.

