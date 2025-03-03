Major ports in Guangxi witness increasing border traffic between China, Vietnam

Xinhua) 09:58, March 03, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows vehicles waiting to pass through Youyiguan Port, or Friendship Pass, in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 1, 2025. With the booming economic and trade cooperation between China and Vietnam, major border ports witness increasing border traffic. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Guangxi Pingxiang Integrated Free Trade Zone in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 1, 2025. With the booming economic and trade cooperation between China and Vietnam, major border ports witness increasing border traffic. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Youyiguan Port, or Friendship Pass, in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 1, 2025. With the booming economic and trade cooperation between China and Vietnam, major border ports witness increasing border traffic. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

