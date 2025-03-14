Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong

In Pingdu, east China's Shandong Province, "greenhouses" have been developed to cultivate artificial wetlands that purify wastewater, yielding significant social, ecological, and economic benefits.

In Yangjiadingzi village, Liaolan township of the city, a glass structure resembling a sunroom attracts attention. Local villagers call it a "greenhouse."

Aerial photo shows an artificial wetland in Yangjiadingzi village, Liaolan township, Pingdu city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qi)

"The artificial wetland is filled with water-purifying plants. The wastewater is treated before flowing directly into the wetland. The greenhouse overcomes the challenges of low winter temperatures in northern China, ensuring year-round operation," said Gan Tianming, the project's environmental technology head.

The wetland's substrate consists of active granules. As wastewater passes through, the granules absorb pollutants, and plants further purify the water, achieving standards suitable for agricultural irrigation, aquaculture, creating ecological ponds, and replenishing groundwater.

Photo shows an artificial wetland in Yangjiadingzi village, Liaolan township, Pingdu city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qi)

"The wastewater treatment station connects kitchen wastewater, laundry water, and wastewater from upgraded toilets to underground pipes, eliminating odors and concerns about flies and mosquitoes," said villager Xu Wengui.

Constructed entirely of glass to maximize sunlight absorption, the "greenhouses" in Pingdu feature an external display screen linked to a smart rural wastewater treatment platform. This system allows remote monitoring of the wetland's status, enabling 24-hour unattended operation.

Photo shows a smart rural wastewater treatment platform in Pingdu city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qi)

The city's smart rural wastewater treatment platform provides comprehensive data on wastewater treatment, including service coverage, facility performance, water quality, pollutant reduction and more.

"Building artificial wetlands in 'greenhouses' for wastewater treatment is a pioneering initiative in northern China," said Wang Li, associate professor from the School of Energy Science and Engineering, Harbin Institute of Technology. This method harnesses solar energy and integrates smart management, offering an eco-friendly, resource-efficient, and low-carbon solution.

Photo shows bok choy cultivated at an artificial wetland in Pingdu city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qi)

In Tielingzhuang village, Yunshan township of the city, the wetland provides a space for the cultivation of vegetables such as lettuce and bok choy, as well as cuttings of Euonymus japonicus, on three-tiered shelves.

"The vegetables and saplings receive nutrients directly from drip irrigation with pre-treated wastewater, eliminating the need for additional fertilizers," said Ren Chao, head of the village's wastewater treatment station.

Ren explained that they conduct two rounds of cutting propagation each year, producing approximately 40,000 saplings per round. This approach reduces the need for over 500 square meters of farmland and yields economic benefits between 80,000 and 100,000 yuan (approximately $13,823).

A staff member checks on the growth of flowers at an artificial wetland in Pingdu city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qi)

So far, 959 out of 1,652 villages in Pingdu have completed rural sewage treatment, and 205 treatment stations have received environmental approvals. As a result, rural environments have dramatically improved—turning "wastewater evaporation" into "clean water circulation."

Villagers now enjoy cleaner surroundings and a more livable environment, contributing to Shandong's blue sky & clean water initiative.

This innovative approach sets a benchmark for sustainable rural wastewater management, proving that smart, eco-friendly solutions can revitalize communities while boosting local economies.

