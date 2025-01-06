A glimpse into stunning canvas of cypress trees at wetland nature reserve in Wuhan, C China's Hubei

People's Daily Online) 16:59, January 06, 2025

Photo shows a splendid winter view of over 500 mu (about 33.33 hectares) of cypress trees in Zhangdu Lake Wetland Nature Reserve, located in Xinzhou district of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Guoji)

Recently, the cypress forests at the Zhangdu Lake Wetland Nature Reserve, located in Xinzhou district of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, have entered a vibrant and colorful season, offering breathtaking views to visitors.

With over 500 mu (about 33.33 hectares) of cypress trees now taking on a reddish orange hue, the forests create a beautiful scene that resembles a masterpiece.

The nature reserve is home to more than 10,000 pond cypress trees growing in water, along with over 14,000 terrestrial cypress trees on land.

It boasts a diverse wetland ecosystem incorporating herbaceous marshes, rivers, lakes, and artificial wetlands, making it an ideal habitat for birds. Every year, tens of thousands of water birds migrate to the reserve to spend the winter.

Preliminary estimates by the Wuhan Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau have indicated that the Gross Ecosystem Product (GEP) of the Zhangdu Lake Wetland is 2.3 billion yuan ($310 million), with a per-square-kilometer GEP of approximately 30 million yuan.

In recent years, Xinzhou district has placed great emphasis on the protection and restoration of the nature reserve's ecological environment.

Thanks to a slew of measures, such as returning aquaculture areas to wetlands, water replenishment, fishery restocking, and comprehensive watershed management, the wetland has witnessed significant improvements in its ecological environment.

Photo shows a splendid winter view of over 500 mu (about 33.33 hectares) of cypress trees in Zhangdu Lake Wetland Nature Reserve, located in Xinzhou district of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Guoji)

Photo shows a splendid winter view of over 500 mu (about 33.33 hectares) of cypress trees in Zhangdu Lake Wetland Nature Reserve, located in Xinzhou district of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Guoji)

Photo shows a splendid winter view of over 500 mu (about 33.33 hectares) of cypress trees in Zhangdu Lake Wetland Nature Reserve, located in Xinzhou district of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Guoji)

Photo shows a splendid winter view of over 500 mu (about 33.33 hectares) of cypress trees in Zhangdu Lake Wetland Nature Reserve, located in Xinzhou district of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Guoji)

Photo shows a splendid winter view of over 500 mu (about 33.33 hectares) of cypress trees in Zhangdu Lake Wetland Nature Reserve, located in Xinzhou district of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Guoji)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)