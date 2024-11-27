Oriental white storks attracted to Hebei's Caofeidian wetland as ecosystem improves
Oriental white storks forage at Caofeidian wetland in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 26, 2024. In recent years, the recovered and improved ecosystem at Caofeidian wetland of Hebei Province has attracted many migratory birds such as the oriental white storks. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2024 shows oriental white storks at Caofeidian wetland in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, the recovered and improved ecosystem at Caofeidian wetland of Hebei Province has attracted many migratory birds such as the oriental white storks. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
