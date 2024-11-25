Home>>
Migrant birds seen at wetland park in China's Jiangsu
(Xinhua) 08:48, November 25, 2024
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 23, 2024 shows migrant birds at the Lixiahe National Wetland Park in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)


