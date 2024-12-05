North China wetland welcomes large number of rare cranes

Xinhua) 09:56, December 05, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- About 470 white-naped cranes, a bird species under first-class national protection in China, have been spotted in a wetland in north China's Hebei Province, according to local authorities.

The large population exceeds the number previously recorded in Haixing wetland, which is located in the city of Cangzhou, the city's wildlife rescue center said.

Meng Derong, an avian expert, said that it is currently the season when migratory birds travel from north to south, and the wetland serves as an important stopover site along their migration route.

Meng said the large group of cranes has been visiting for over a month, gathering in the wetland for rest and foraging, which indicates an improvement in the local ecological environment.

To further enhance the protection of migratory birds, the management department of Haixing wetland has intensified its inspection and protection efforts, such as setting up patrol teams and utilizing technological tools to monitor bird resources and activities.

There are approximately 3,700 white-naped cranes in China.

