In pics: wintering flamingos at salt lake wetland in N China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 16:14, January 02, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows flamingos at a salt lake wetland after they arrive for wintering in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo by Xue Jun/Xinhua)

