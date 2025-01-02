In pics: wintering flamingos at salt lake wetland in N China's Shanxi
This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows flamingos at a salt lake wetland after they arrive for wintering in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo by Xue Jun/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows a flamingo at a salt lake wetland after it arrives for wintering in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo by Xue Jun/Xinhua)
