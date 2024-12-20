View of mangrove wetland in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

Xinhua) 09:02, December 20, 2024

Tourists observe migrant birds at Futian mangrove wetland in Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2024. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area boasts a large expanse of mangroves, especially in Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Jiangmen and Huizhou. Growing in the intertidal zones of tropical and subtropical coasts, mangroves play an important role in purifying seawater, preventing wind and waves, sequestering and storing carbon, and maintaining biodiversity. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An aerial drone photo shows mangrove forests on Qi'ao Island of Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A forest ranger patrols at Futian mangrove wetland in Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024 shows Futian mangrove wetland in Shenzhen City of Guangdong Province and Mai Po mangrove wetland in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A black-faced spoonbill flies at a mangrove coastal eco-park in Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Zhenhai Bay mangrove national wetland park in Taishan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows mangrove forests on Qi'ao Island of Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A cyclist rides at a mangrove coastal eco-park in Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Futian mangrove wetland in Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Birds forage at a mangrove wetland on Qi'ao Island of Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo shows mangrove forests on Qi'ao Island of Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A black-faced spoonbill forages at a mangrove coastal eco-park in Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Photographers take pictures of birds at Futian mangrove wetland in Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Black-winged stilts are pictured at a mangrove coastal eco-park in Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Migrant birds forage at a mangrove coastal eco-park in Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An aerial drone photo shows a panoramic view of Futian mangrove wetland in Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An aerial drone photo shows mangrove forests on Qi'ao Island of Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

