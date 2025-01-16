Black-faced spoonbills arrive at wetland in China's Hainan for wintering
A flock of black-faced spoonbills are pictured at a wetland in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 13, 2025. A large number of black-faced spoonbills, an endangered waterbird under first-class national protection in China, have arrived at the wetland for wintering. In recent years, Hainan has been strengthening the protection of wetlands and birds to boost biodiversity. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Photos
