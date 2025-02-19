Scenery of Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 09:11, February 19, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows a sightseeing boat at the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Xixi wetland in Hangzhou has entered the best season for viewing plum blossoms. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People in traditional costumes enjoy plum blossoms while riding a bamboo raft at the Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 18, 2025. The Xixi wetland in Hangzhou has entered the best season for viewing plum blossoms. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

