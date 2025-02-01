Ecosystem, biodiversity of Haiwei wetland effectively protected in S China

Xinhua) 13:15, February 01, 2025

Siberian sand plovers are pictured at Haiwei wetland in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 23, 2025. As one of the few coastal freshwater swamp wetlands in Hainan Island, the ecosystem and biodiversity of Haiwei wetland are being effectively protected, and it has become an important habitat for migratory birds on the west coast of Hainan Island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2025 shows the scenery of Haiwei wetland in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. As one of the few coastal freshwater swamp wetlands in Hainan Island, the ecosystem and biodiversity of Haiwei wetland are being effectively protected, and it has become an important habitat for migratory birds on the west coast of Hainan Island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A flock of egrets rest on tree branches at Haiwei wetland in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 23, 2025. As one of the few coastal freshwater swamp wetlands in Hainan Island, the ecosystem and biodiversity of Haiwei wetland are being effectively protected, and it has become an important habitat for migratory birds on the west coast of Hainan Island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A egret forages at Haiwei wetland in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 24, 2025. As one of the few coastal freshwater swamp wetlands in Hainan Island, the ecosystem and biodiversity of Haiwei wetland are being effectively protected, and it has become an important habitat for migratory birds on the west coast of Hainan Island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A common sandpiper is pictured at Haiwei wetland in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 24, 2025. As one of the few coastal freshwater swamp wetlands in Hainan Island, the ecosystem and biodiversity of Haiwei wetland are being effectively protected, and it has become an important habitat for migratory birds on the west coast of Hainan Island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A flock of egrets are pictured at Haiwei wetland in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 24, 2025. As one of the few coastal freshwater swamp wetlands in Hainan Island, the ecosystem and biodiversity of Haiwei wetland are being effectively protected, and it has become an important habitat for migratory birds on the west coast of Hainan Island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A egret is pictured at Haiwei wetland in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 24, 2025. As one of the few coastal freshwater swamp wetlands in Hainan Island, the ecosystem and biodiversity of Haiwei wetland are being effectively protected, and it has become an important habitat for migratory birds on the west coast of Hainan Island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A wood sandpiper is pictured at Haiwei wetland in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 23, 2025. As one of the few coastal freshwater swamp wetlands in Hainan Island, the ecosystem and biodiversity of Haiwei wetland are being effectively protected, and it has become an important habitat for migratory birds on the west coast of Hainan Island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A cattle egret is pictured at Haiwei wetland in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 24, 2025. As one of the few coastal freshwater swamp wetlands in Hainan Island, the ecosystem and biodiversity of Haiwei wetland are being effectively protected, and it has become an important habitat for migratory birds on the west coast of Hainan Island. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

