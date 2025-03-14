In pics: Cherry blossoms in full bloom in SW China's Guizhou
Photo shows blooming cherry blossoms in Aohe village, Liuchang town, Qingzhen city, a county-level city administered by Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Cherry blossoms are now in full bloom across a vast plantation spanning 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) in Aohe village, Liuchang town, Qingzhen city, under Guiyang's administration in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The trees, lining the winding mountain paths, transform the village into a stunning landscape. Since 2014, when cherry trees were first planted, local villagers have turned the fruit into a key source of income through flower viewing and fruit picking.
Photo shows residential houses surrounded by blooming cherry blossoms in Aohe village, Liuchang town, Qingzhen city, a county-level city administered by Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Tourists go sightseeing at a cherry orchard in Aohe village, Liuchang town, Qingzhen city, a county-level city administered by Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
A tourist goes sightseeing at a cherry orchard in Aohe village, Liuchang town, Qingzhen city, a county-level city administered by Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
A tourist goes sightseeing at a cherry orchard in Aohe village, Liuchang town, Qingzhen city, a county-level city administered by Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Photos
